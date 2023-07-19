Fire officials: Three people displaced after Columbia apartment fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Crews with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a blaze at a Columbia area apartment complex.

Officials said just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, first-shift crews responded to the fire at South Beltline Boulevard near Rosewood Drive for a reported apartment fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, heavy five was coming from the first floor of the townhouse and spread quickly to the second floor said officials.

Detectives said firefighters established a water supply and were able to bring the fire under control, and all people in the townhouse were able to get out safely and there were no injuries.

Authorities add three people were left displaced and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

