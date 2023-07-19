Man accused of firing shots at officers on Greystone Boulevard in Columbia faces slew of charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The suspect accused of shooting at officers in the Broad River Road area in Columbia near Riverbanks Zoo faces a slew of charges.

Columbia Police Department (CPD) reported shots fired in the area of Stoneridge Drive and Greystone Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

Brandon Joyner was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and faces a slew of charges after he allegedly opened fire at officers in Columbia. (Lexington County Sheriff's Office)

Other law enforcement agencies, including Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), helped CPD search for the suspect — later identified as Brandon Joyner.

According to CPD, Joyner was shot by an unidentified Columbia police officer and is expected to be alright.

He was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Tuesday night and charged with:

10 counts of attempted murder

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon

Domestic violence in the first degree

Discharging a firearm into occupied motor vehicle

Discharging a firearm into a dwelling

Breach of peace aggravated in nature

Unlawful carrying of a weapon

Joyner is scheduled to appear in bond court at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

During a press conference held Tuesday, Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly said Joyner is a documented gang member and was prohibited from using a firearm because he was on probation.

According to a post on Twitter by CPD, an officer hurt his knee while running toward the crime scene while a second officer received a small nick during the search.

The public was advised by police to stay away from the area while multiple businesses went on lock down.

