Sumter woman dies by strangulation in home, investigation ongoing

By Andrew Fancher
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking residents to pray for the family of an older woman who was strangled to death earlier this month.

Investigators say 61-year-old Miriam Hardee of Ithaca Drive was found dead on the kitchen floor of her home after relatives were unable to reach her on Sunday, July 9.

County officials estimated that Hardee had been dead for more than a day.

This past weekend, The Sumter County Coroner’s Office confirmed her manner of death as a homicide by strangulation

“Miriam Hardee was a real person, and her family are very real and they’re very grieved right now at her passing,” said Mark Bordeaux, Public Information Officer for the SCSO.

Bordeaux told WIS that investigators found no sign of forced entry or indication of foul play at Hardee’s home.

“Knowing what I know about what our investigators are doing right now, it forces us to limit what we can reveal so that their investigation can go forward without distraction,” continued Bordeaux.

With no arrests made or known motive for the killing, one nearby resident of Hardee told WIS they’re scared to be home alone.

“It’s like… you kind of get scared to go out but, you know, you’ve got to keep on living. You can’t hide,” said Sandra Morris, a nearby resident of Ithaca Drive.

Morris told WIS that she’s confident the SCSO will find the person or persons responsible for Hardee’s death, but still worries for the community’s safety.

“Is it a random thing? Is it a one-time thing? Definitely, I’d like to know when they do catch [the perpetrator(s)] so that I can feel relief. You know, let my guard down just a wee bit,” continued Morris.

The SCSO encourages anyone responsible for Hardee’s death to go ahead and surrender. Bordeaux believes it’s the only way to relieve oneself from bearing the guilt of murder for the rest of their life.

“It’s uncertain how long it will take the investigators to turn over every stone in the process, and make sure they’ve got all the evidence together to convict the person or persons responsible,” concluded Bordeaux.

