Sumter County deputies seeking public’s assistance finding teen

Deputies said 16-year-old Kamryn Jiselle Rawls was last seen around 1:30 a.m.(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a runaway teenager last seen at her home on Torrey Pines Road.

Deputies said 16-year-old Kamryn Jiselle Rawls was last seen Tuesday around 1:30 a.m.

According to SCSO, Rawls has brown eyes and hair, is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact SCSO at 803-436-2000 or report it anonymously for a reward to CrimeStoppers at www.p3tips.com or download and use the P3 mobile app.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day for Thursday’s storm chances