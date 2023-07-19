Soda City Live: Chef Casey cooks up scrumptious stuffed turkey legs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Have you ever wanted to fit an entire meal, sides and all, into one delicious entrée?

We had the pleasure of taste-testing Chef Casey Moultrie’s stuffed turkey leg creations.

They are loaded with lobster mac and cheese, broccoli alfredo, and soul food including rice and collard greens. Under the piles of delicious sides were huge smoked turkey wings that were prepared for 12 hours!

Chef Casey’s son helped prepare the garnishes that featured lemons, parsley, and a sweet sauce for the soul food turkey leg.

After all that taste testing… we’re feeling stuffed at Soda City Live!

If you want to try, visit Barcode Columbia on O’Neil Court.

