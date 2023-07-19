SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Smallwood Cove owners withdraw annex request

Lexington’s Town Council has taken initial steps to approve a destination resort community on...
Lexington’s Town Council has taken initial steps to approve a destination resort community on Lake Murray, including a Regional Conference Center.(Town of Lexington)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today, the Town of Lexington received a notice about Smallwood Cove property owners withdrawing their request to annex all parcels as well as the application for zoning and the proposed development agreement.

Originally, the private developers were expected to invest more than $733 million into the project.

As a result of the withdrawal, the previously submitted proposal will receive no further consideration from the Planning Commission or Lexington Town Council.

The new development means there will no longer be a marina, two hotels, retail space, and restaurants, as well as 1,100 private residential units across townhomes, and condos.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Joyner is accused of shooting at an officer in the Stoneridge Drive area.
Columbia police officer hurt, suspect in custody after reports of shots fired
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified a Columbia man who was incarcerate and found...
Coroner identified Richland County prison inmate who died at hospital
The Camden Police Department said Naomi Ward was last seen on July 15, 2023.
Camden Police search for woman who disappeared after release from medical center
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department is on the search for a person of interest in connection...
Sumter County deputies search for ‘persons of interest’ in connection with homicide

Latest News

Family of Fairfield County murder victim offer $10,000 reward for information that leads to an...
Family of Fairfield County fatal shooting victim offers $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest
Family offers reward in murder investigation
Five people are displaced after a fire at Rosecliff Circle.
Five people displaced after afternoon house fire
We Survived the Holocaust presented at Richland Library on Thursday
We Survived the Holocaust presented at Richland Library on Thursday