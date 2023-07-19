Smallwood Cove owners withdraw annex request

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today, the Town of Lexington received a notice about Smallwood Cove property owners withdrawing their request to annex all parcels as well as the application for zoning and the proposed development agreement.

Originally, the private developers were expected to invest more than $733 million into the project.

As a result of the withdrawal, the previously submitted proposal will receive no further consideration from the Planning Commission or Lexington Town Council.

The new development means there will no longer be a marina, two hotels, retail space, and restaurants, as well as 1,100 private residential units across townhomes, and condos.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.