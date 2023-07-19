Richland County organizations can apply for Community Impact Grants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Organizations in Richland County have the chance to apply for community-based programs and services for a share of more than $2 million.

Recently the County Council voted to make $2.18 million in Community Impact Grants available as part of the County’s FY 2024 budget.

Organizations have the opportunity to apply for up to $50,000 for a single year of funding through ZoomGrants.

The grants are a part of the council’s effort to encourage organizations and agencies to continue offering innovative and needed services that enhance residents’ quality of life.

Projects should address one or more of the following community issues:

Affordable housing

Education

Recreation

Health and safety

Workforce development

Food insecurity

Applications will be reviewed by the County’s Community Impact Grant Committee.

The deadline to apply for a grant is Monday, July 31.

For more information on the application process. click here.

