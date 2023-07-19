Pelion man charged for allegedly using $100K of employer’s funds to purchase merchandise

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced a suspect has been charged after allegedly using more than $100,000 of his employer’s funds to make personal purchases.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said an investigation determined Tony Lloyd II, 42, allegedly used his employer’s funds to make personal purchases including a boat, two SUVs, and a large metal building that cost more than $45,000.

“This individual would make a fake purchase invoice for items, then use that money to buy expensive items for himself,” Ravenell said. “His shopping spree has been put to an end.”

Investigators said they were notified on July 13 about a discrepancy in the finances at Tec Equipment, a company dealing with heavy-duty equipment, and detectives added Lloyd allegedly spent a grand total of $129,155 of employer funds. Ravenell said more charges could be pending.

