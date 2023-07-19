Orangeburg police search for missing teenager

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help with their search for a missing teenager.

Authorities said Antwon Carmichael, 16, was last seen around Berry Street. Law enforcement said he is 6′0″, 155 lbs., with brown eyes, shoulder-length dreads with 3 orange dreads in the back.

If you have any information, please contact the should contact Orangeburg DPS at 803-534-2812 or TIPS411 by texting the keyword ODPS 847411 and a space and then type your tip information and hit send.

