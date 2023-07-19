Mungo Homes create 40 new jobs with $10 million investment in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mungo Homes, the homebuilder with communities spread out across South Carolina will be expanding its Richland County headquarters.

The new Mungo Homes headquarters will be a new, 20,250-square-foot facility to house marketing, human resources, information technology, accounting, purchasing, and customer service teams and will create 40 new jobs according to a press release.

The new building will be adjacent to the current headquarters at 441 Western Lane in Irmo, which will receive extensive renovations said Mungo Homes oficials.

“This investment supports the Council’s commitment to bolstering economic development throughout Richland County while contributing to the success of local business. The expansion will not only be an asset to the Irmo area with the creation of new jobs but also add to the vibrancy and quality of life in the community. We welcome and are excited about this new opportunity for growth.” said Overture Walker, Richland County Council Chair

The extension was approved by the S.C. Coordinationg Council for Economic Development credits related to the project and the council also awarded a $200,000 set-side grant to Richland County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the Mungo Home team, visit the company’s career page.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.