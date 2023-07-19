SkyView
Lexington traffic stop ends with firearms and drugs seized

The Lexington Police Department reported a traffic stop for several violations ended with multiple arrests, and drug, and weapons charges.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reported a traffic stop for several violations ended with multiple arrests.

Officers said over the night of July 18, deputies with the Bravo Shift of the Lexington Patrol Division made a traffic stop, recovering two stolen guns, half a pound of marijuana, and several stacks of counterfeit money.

The individuals were charged with various traffic and license violations, habitual traffic offenders, PWID marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful carry of a firearm.

