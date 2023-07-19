“I find you to be a danger to the community” man who shot at police denied bond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of shooting at police Tuesday morning will remain behind bars.

26-year-old Brandon Joyner went before a judge for a bond hearing this afternoon at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He was arrested after authorities say he shot at police who then returned fire.

The shootout happening at the intersection of Greystone Blvd and Stoneridge Drive prompted lockdowns for businesses in the area and road closures.

An investigator with Columbia Police Department said during Joyner’s bond hearing that it all started with a fight between Joyner and his girlfriend.

“I do find you to be a danger to the community and a flight risk. Therefore, I am going to deny your bond,” said Judge Carlton B. Bagby.

He said, “The rounds are going over their heads. You can hear the rounds as they go striking multiple vehicles that they’re hiding behind. They’re trying to take cover behind vehicles while rounds are impacting the cars. They’re obviously being shot at.”

The 10 counts of attempted murder stemmed from Joyner shooting at officers. During his bond hearing Joyner could be seen making hand gestures and even smiling at our cameras. He often spoke out of turn and was using profanities while daring the judge to deny his bond.

Joyner’s girlfriend was not at the bond hearing Wednesday afternoon, but she did have a victim’s advocate speak on her behalf. She requested Joyner be granted bond on the conditions that seek mental health care.

Other law enforcement agencies, including Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), helped CPD search for the suspect — later identified as Brandon Joyner.

According to CPD, Joyner was shot by an unidentified Columbia police officer and is expected to be alright.

He was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Tuesday night and charged with:

10 counts of attempted murder

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon

Domestic violence in the first degree

Discharging a firearm into occupied motor vehicle

Discharging a firearm into a dwelling

Breach of peace aggravated in nature

Unlawful carrying of a weapon

Other charges Joyner faces include domestic violence, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, domestic violence in the 1st degree, discharging a weapon into a dwelling, and breach of peace. A second court date has not been set.

He will remain housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC).

