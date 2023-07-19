SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

GRAPHIC: 1 person killed after car goes airborne, crashes into homes

One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in St. Louis County, Missouri.
One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in St. Louis County, Missouri.
By Joshua Robinson and Kalie Strain
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A speeding car went airborne and crashed into two homes in Missouri, killing one person on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The accident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. in St. Louis County.

A resident in the neighborhood provided KMOV with a video of the incident.

GRAPHIC: Some may find the content in the video disturbing.

GRAPHIC WARNING: News 4 obtained video showing a car crashing into a home in south St. Louis County on July 18, 2023.

St. Louis County police said a preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed, veered from the roadway and went airborne after hitting an embankment.

The car crashed into two homes, causing significant damage to one of the structures.

Police said both homes were occupied, but no other injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Joyner is accused of shooting at an officer in the Stoneridge Drive area.
Columbia police officer hurt, suspect in custody after reports of shots fired
Columbia Police Department (CPD) said officers are investigating a shooting that killed...
Columbia police investigate shooting that left 17-year-old boy dead
Coroner identifies teenager who died after high-speed chase with deputies
Coroner identifies teenager who died after high-speed chase with deputies
Lottery officials said the ticket, sold from the Gaz-Bah at 951 Chestnut Street in Orangeburg...
$2 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Orangeburg County gas station
Mallory Beach
Wrongful death lawsuit of Mallory Beach reaches $15 million settlement

Latest News

Who is Judge Aileen Cannon, the judge overseeing he criminal case against Donald Trump?
Police in Tyler, Texas, have asked for the public’s help with finding a baby who is supposed to...
Authorities issue Amber Alert for 11-month-old in Texas
Columbia City Council delays decision on sweeping paraphernalia ordinance
Columbia City Council delays decision on sweeping paraphernalia ordinance
Pennsylvania flooding: Search intensifies for missing children