Five people displaced after afternoon house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five people are displaced after an afternoon house fire that broke out on Rosecliff Circle.

Columbia-Richland Fire Department’s second-shift crews responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters found a large amount of fire coming from the front of the property.

Three people in the home at the time of the fire managed to get out safely.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out with no injuries reported.

The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office will be looking into what caused the fire.

