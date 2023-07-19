SkyView
Five people displaced after afternoon house fire

Five people are displaced after a fire at Rosecliff Circle.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five people are displaced after an afternoon house fire that broke out on Rosecliff Circle.

Columbia-Richland Fire Department’s second-shift crews responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters found a large amount of fire coming from the front of the property.

Three people in the home at the time of the fire managed to get out safely.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out with no injuries reported.

The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office will be looking into what caused the fire.

