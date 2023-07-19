FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Humidity & storm chances increase!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With dewpoints and humidity back on the rise, storm chances will follow suit as we push towards the afternoon today.

First Alert Headlines

- Another humid and hot afternoon ahead for Wednesday.

- Heat index values remain in the triple digits for our workweek afternoons.

- Storm chances return today with a better chance of isolated severe storms for tomorrow (First Alert Weather Day).

- Better chance of scattered rain Saturday with a projected cold front for South Carolina.

First Alert Summary

A good Wednesday morning everyone! We have an early Air Quality Alert from the NWS lingering until 10a today, but our air quality is set to improve today as the Canadian wildfire smoke moves out of our region.

Winds will begin to blow from our southwest, which will increase our humidity again. As our moisture increases, rain chances will return to our forecast. Many of us stay can stay dry for today, but spotty storms will be working to flare up for the region this afternoon.

Tomorrow will be a First Alert Weather Day due in part to a better chance of isolated severe weather. Our atmospheric setup will come along with better storm potential and the NWS has our region in a slight risk for severe weather tomorrow afternoon (2 out of 5 potential).

By Saturday, our next cold front drops in. It will bring with it our best chance of scattered rain this week and slightly cooler temperatures in the 80s.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Hot and humid this afternoon with some isolated storms. Highs in the mid-90s. Heat index as high as 104-105 degrees.

First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Hot and humid. Stronger isolated p.m. storms are possible. Highs in the low mid-90s. “Feels-like” temperatures top out in the lower 100s again.

Friday: Hot and humid again. A couple storms are possible during the afternoon. Highs will hit the mid-90s.

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms throughout the day. A tad cooler, with highs in the upper-80s.

