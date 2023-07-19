FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day for a few strong to severe storms this afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a risk of some strong to severe storms this afternoon/evening making it a First Alert Weather Day.

First Alert Headlines

- Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the chance of strong to severe storms this afternoon/evening.

- The main impact with today’s storms will be gusty winds with some heavy downpours.

- Friday will be hot and steamy with highs in the mid 90s and feels like temps near 104.

- A front will stall to the south and could bring some rain chances to our area Saturday.

First Alert Summary

Today is going to start out like a typical Summer day with hot and humid conditions with highs topping out in the low to mid 90s and feels like temperatures climbing into the triple digits. However, that heat and humidity will provide the fuel for a small shortwave to bring a 40% chance of some storms later on this afternoon/evening.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day because some of these storms could become severe. The Storm Prediction Center entire state of South Carolina under a slight risk of severe weather or a level 2 out of 5. Timing looks to be from 1pm to 11pm from the northwest to southeast.

Friday will be another very hot and humid day as temperatures will soar into the mid 90s with heat indices topping out near 104. There is also a 30% for a couple pop-up showers/storms in the afternoon.

Saturday we will start out in the mid 70s then heat up into the lower 90s. There’s a stationary boundary that sits to our south. It brings a 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sunday is mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s.

The humidity looks to drop as we head into Monday with low 70s and highs reach the low 90. There’s a 20% chance of an isolated storm for the afternoon.

Overall, next week looks drier but getting hot again with highs rising into the mid 90s by the end of the week with heat indices topping out in the triple digits.

In the tropics we have Tropical Storm Don, it is not expected to make landfall in the next 5 days and will weaken as it moves over colder waters in the central Atlantic after the weekend.

There’s also a group of storms that will move east into the Central Atlantic and once it’s there it has a 20% chance of development in the next 7 days.

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Hot and humid. Stronger isolated p.m. storms are possible. Highs in the low mid-90s. “Feels-like” temperatures top out in the lower 100s again.

Friday: Hot and humid again. A couple storms are possible during the afternoon. Highs will hit the mid-90s. It will feel like around 104.

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms throughout the day. A tad cooler, with highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the upper 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or storm (20%). Highs are in the upper 80s to near 90.

Tuesday: Conditions look a little drier with lows in the low 70s and highs reaching the low 90s.

