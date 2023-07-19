First Alert Traffic: Irmo intersection closed for repairs

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Irmo Police Department are advising drivers to use an alternate route on their commute due to crews making repairs at an intersection.

Officials said crews are at the intersection of Lake Murray Boulevard and St. Andrews Road. At this time, officials do not know how long it will take to make repairs.

Repairs were made at the intersection of the same boulevard in early July due to a water main break.

