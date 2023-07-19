Family of Fairfield County fatal shooting victim offers $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The family of the 21-year-old shot and killed at a party in Fairfield County is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for their son’s murder.

On Saturday, July 1, Fairfield County deputies responded to a shooting at the 1400 block of West Peach Road around 9:30 p.m. Deputies said an unknown individual shoot into a crowd of people during a 21st birthday party.

According to deputies, one person died and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill later identified one of the victims as Tyon Byrd of Winnsboro. Byrd was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said they are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Fairfield County Sheriff Montgomery said the following in a press release:

“This was a tragic and needless crime and a mother and father has lost a son. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the Byrd family as we know they are still grieving.

This is not like some crimes we investigate where there are no witnesses. There were between 150-200 people at this party where Tyon lost his life. We know that there were witnesses to this terrible crime but we still have had no one to come forward who is willing to speak with us. We are asking that anyone who saw this incident, or has information about it, to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. This is not about snitching on someone, this is about doing the right thing and making our communities safer.

For anyone who saw this happen or has information about this murder: What if this had happened to one of your family members? Wouldn’t you want the person who was responsible for this held accountable? Tyon’s parents, family, and friends are hurting. They want answers. We want answers. Tyon deserves answers!

I’m asking that if you, or anyone that you know, has information about this investigation to call the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. We can be reached at our office at 803-635-4141, on our tip line at 803-815-4191, or by email at FCSOTIPLINE@GMAIL.COM.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

