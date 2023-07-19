Columbia City Council delays decision on sweeping paraphernalia ordinance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia City Council delayed its decision on an ordinance which would pass a sweeping ban on smoke shop products in many cases.

The council unanimously approved the proposed ordinance on first reading but also sent it back to the council’s public safety committee. A second reading is needed to make it law.

The proposed ordinance creates an extensive list of what the city would consider paraphernalia, including pipes, measuring scales, and drug testing equipment.

The possession of those items in the wrong circumstances would be punishable with a fine of up to $500 or 30 days in prison.

Additionally, it outlaws the manufacturing or delivery of products if a person “should reasonably know” it’ll be used as illegal drug paraphernalia.

Before the vote, Mayor Daniel Rickenmann said the ordinance needs further review.

“This is a pretty extensive ordinance change, and I think that’s the reason we want to send it back to the public just to go through it one more time to make sure that we’re not doing anything that causes some other issues instead of solving issues,” he said.

After the meeting, he told WIS there have been complaints about smoke shops and their products.

“We need to have some regulated ordinances around, can’t just have everything be gray and not understand what their rights are on either side,” Rickenmann.

State law does already ban several of the products listed, but creates an exception for tobacco pipes. The proposed ordinance as written does not.

However, the proposed ordinance creates a list of factors an authority would need to consider when determining if an object is paraphernalia, including advertising, whether the owner is a tobacco dealer, and proximity to illegal drugs.

Rickenmann encouraged anyone with concerns about the ordinance to reach out to city leadership.

Illuminati Glass Gallery & Smoke Shop owner Andrew Bagley spoke with WIS before the vote.

He said that he’d have to get rid of 75 percent of his in-store stock or move out of the city.

“It just seems like bullying and just seems like trying to have a certain social culture here that whoever’s in charge likes. We’re not all the same people and we don’t all have the same values and so if people want to consume tobacco and they want to consume do it through a water pipe, that’s up to them,” Bagley said.

He told WIS he was indifferent about the vote to send the ordinance to the committee and is hopeful the revised ordinance will include the tobacco exception.

“[Smoke shops] are everywhere because the people of Columbia are demanding that, and they’re demanding it with their dollar. All these stores are staying open because people are patronizing us. The people are Columbia are patronizing us,” he said.

The next public safety committee meeting is scheduled for Aug. 22.

