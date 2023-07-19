SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Chris Christie holds campaign event in Columbia

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie is hosting an event in Columbia.

The town hall will be at the Senate’s End in downtown Columbia and the event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 21.

Christie launched in presidential campaign this past May.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Joyner is accused of shooting at an officer in the Stoneridge Drive area.
Columbia police officer hurt, suspect in custody after reports of shots fired
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified a Columbia man who was incarcerate and found...
Coroner identified Richland County prison inmate who died at hospital
The Camden Police Department said Naomi Ward was last seen on July 15, 2023.
Camden Police search for woman who disappeared after release from medical center
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department is on the search for a person of interest in connection...
Sumter County deputies search for ‘persons of interest’ in connection with homicide

Latest News

American Pickbleball tournament at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center
Officials with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office report bond was denied for a man who...
Bail denied for man who allegedly assaulted Sumter County deputy
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help with their search...
Orangeburg police search for missing teenager
The Orageburg Sheriff’s Department announced a suspect has been charged after allegedly using...
Pelion man charged for allegedly using $100K of employer’s funds to purchase merchandise