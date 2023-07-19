Bail denied for man who allegedly assaulted Sumter County deputy

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reported bail was denied for a man who allegedly assaulted a deputy.

Deputies said Brendon Todd Lehner, 32, was arrested after he allegedly fought a deputy, and ran away from law enforcement multiple times.

Detectives said on July 15, around 7:13 a.m., a Sumter County Deputy Sheriff was waved down on McCray’s Mill Road by Lehner.

According to detectives, Lehner told a deputy his car was stolen from a local establishment. The deputy gave Lehner a ride to the establishment to find his vehicle, said detectives.

Investigators said after the deputy and Lehner arrived, the two discovered the vehicle had been towed to a towing company and the deputy advised Lehner of the location of his car and that the towing company did not open for business until later in the morning.

Lehner became angry with the deputy and demanded the deputy take him to the towing company.

He was informed by the deputy that he would not be taken to a closed business. At that time, Lehner exited the deputy’s vehicle and began walking, said investigators.

A little while later, dispatch told the deputy who helped Lehner earlier that he had called them several times and was threatening them. The deputy responded and advised Lehner that he was under arrest for misuse of 911 according to officials.

Officials said Lehner then cursed, threatened, and resisted arrest by fighting the deputy, punching them in the face. Lehner then broke free and fled from the deputy.

Additional deputies, including a K9, and officers from the Sumter Police Department and the Highway Patrol responded and began a search for Lehner said detectives.

Law enforcement then launched a search in the areas of Forest Drive, Earty Street, and Ashby Road with Lehner eventually being located, said authorities.

Lehner again resisted arrest but was taken into custody and continued to threaten deputies while on the way to the detention center.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis is happy to report that the deputy who was assaulted is well and back on duty. “Being a law enforcement officer is one of the toughest jobs because we are forced to know the unknown, see the unseen and make split-second decisions. We confront danger on a daily basis sometimes, regardless of the harm it may cause to us. In this incident, our deputy was assaulted by someone they had tried to assist and was simply doing their duty,” he said.

On July 17, Lehner was transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was charged with resisting/assaulting, beat, or wound a police office, threatening the life of a public official, and the use of 911 unlawfully.

