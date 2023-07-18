Woman who vanished after being released from medical center found safe

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Camden Police Department, Naomi Ward was found safe after she was reported missing on Monday, July 17.

Investigators say she originally disappeared after being released from the Medical University of South Carolina Kershaw (MUSC Kershaw) on July 15.

