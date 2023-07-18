SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Woman who vanished after being released from medical center found safe

The Camden Police Department said Naomi Ward was last seen on July 15, 2023.
The Camden Police Department said Naomi Ward was last seen on July 15, 2023.(Camden Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Camden Police Department, Naomi Ward was found safe after she was reported missing on Monday, July 17.

Investigators say she originally disappeared after being released from the Medical University of South Carolina Kershaw (MUSC Kershaw) on July 15.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia Police Department (CPD) said officers are investigating a shooting that killed...
Columbia police investigate shooting that left 17-year-old boy dead
Coroner identifies teenager who died after high-speed chase with deputies
Coroner identifies teenager who died after high-speed chase with deputies
Lottery officials said the ticket, sold from the Gaz-Bah at 951 Chestnut Street in Orangeburg...
$2 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Orangeburg County gas station
Mallory Beach
Wrongful death lawsuit of Mallory Beach reaches $15 million settlement
Longtime friend and attorney Eric Bland posted the news on Twitter that Leon died at Palmetto...
Midlands restaurant operator Greg Leon dies one week after murder conviction

Latest News

Columbia police officer hurt, suspect in custody after reports of shots fired
Top Stories Today - July 18, 2023
Columbia police report shots fired, advise public to avoid the area
Columbia police report shots fired, advise public to avoid the area