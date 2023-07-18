SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sumter County deputies search for person of interest in connection with homicide

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department is on the search for a person of interest in connection with the death of a woman.

Deputies said on July 15, they responded to the 2800 block of Ithica Drive, the home of Meagan Hardee where deputies said they found Hardee dead on the kitchen floor.

According to officials, Hardee had been dead for more than a day. Investigators of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office examined the scene and interviewed family members and acquaintances.

While detectives were on the scene, they determined Hardee was found to have no injuries and her house did not appear to have been entered in by force.

Hardee’s acquaintances and concerned family members describe recent suspicious activity from her. It was then decided to consider the location a crime scene while they awaited the autopsy report from the Office of the Coroner according to investigators.

On Saturday, July 15, the Coroner’s Office provided information that confirmed the manner of death was homicide by strangulation.

The investigation by Sumter County Sheriff’s Office continues and investigators are seeking persons of interest according to deputies.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis said, “Our investigation will continue to pursue every lead to find the victim and the family the necessary justice.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia Police Department (CPD) said officers are investigating a shooting that killed...
Columbia police investigate shooting that left 17-year-old boy dead
Coroner identifies teenager who died after high-speed chase with deputies
Coroner identifies teenager who died after high-speed chase with deputies
Lottery officials said the ticket, sold from the Gaz-Bah at 951 Chestnut Street in Orangeburg...
$2 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Orangeburg County gas station
Mallory Beach
Wrongful death lawsuit of Mallory Beach reaches $15 million settlement
Longtime friend and attorney Eric Bland posted the news on Twitter that Leon died at Palmetto...
Midlands restaurant operator Greg Leon dies one week after murder conviction

Latest News

Richland County officials reported an Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center detention officer has...
Richland County detention officer accused of smuggling contraband in Alvin S. Glenn detention center
The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the inmate who was discovered at Alvin S....
Richland County Coroner identified inmate discovered at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Sumter County deputies search for suspect in connection with homicide
The Lexington Police Department is offering the public a chance to learn how to properly act in...
Lexington Police Department offers ‘stop the bleed’ and “C.R.A.S.E” classes