Sumter County deputies search for person of interest in connection with homicide

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department is on the search for a person of interest in connection with the death of a woman.

Deputies said on July 15, they responded to the 2800 block of Ithica Drive, the home of Meagan Hardee where deputies said they found Hardee dead on the kitchen floor.

According to officials, Hardee had been dead for more than a day. Investigators of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office examined the scene and interviewed family members and acquaintances.

While detectives were on the scene, they determined Hardee was found to have no injuries and her house did not appear to have been entered in by force.

Hardee’s acquaintances and concerned family members describe recent suspicious activity from her. It was then decided to consider the location a crime scene while they awaited the autopsy report from the Office of the Coroner according to investigators.

On Saturday, July 15, the Coroner’s Office provided information that confirmed the manner of death was homicide by strangulation.

The investigation by Sumter County Sheriff’s Office continues and investigators are seeking persons of interest according to deputies.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis said, “Our investigation will continue to pursue every lead to find the victim and the family the necessary justice.”

