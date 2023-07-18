South Carolina State University breaks ground on new student pavillion

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University (SCSU) has begun to break ground on the new SC-SU Pavillion.

School officials say the plaza will be located in the S-C-S-U Student Plaza and will serve as a gathering spot for students throughout the school year.

The new pavilion will serve as an extension to the K.W. Green Student Center, SCSCU official Ken Davis said the $552,000 project will include an outdoor dining area along with a movie wall, and outdoor basketball goals surrounding the pavilion.

“Just another replace for students to have a central place where they can get together, you know maybe do a concert under there, step show under there, whatever they want to do, which gives them a new area to do those things in,” Davis said.

Rising sophomore Zane Prioleau is excited about the new development, “This will open up in a big way for people to interact and really feel at home, especially for the incoming freshmen where they can get the HBCU experience that the Alumni has worked for.”

Along with the student center pavilion, SCSU is expected to have other exciting projects coming soon to help revamp the university for students, faculty, and alumni.

