Soda City Live: Winnsboro church to host community health fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church Richtex in Winnsboro will be hosting its first-ever Community Health Fair.

The health fair will feature health resources and exams for free.

The community health fair will take place on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Winnsboro church to host community health fair (Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church Richtex)

