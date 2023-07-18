Soda City Live: See all the state constitutions in one place!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you know South Carolina has seven state constitutions?

They’re often stored away at the South Carolina Department of Archives and History on Parklane Road in Columbia, but now they’re on display.

Dr. Eric Emerson, Director of the SC Dept. of Archives and History, says the J. Verne Smith Gallery will be available for free to the public through the end of the year.

Historians will be available to explain the interesting history behind the many documents.

You can see them Monday through Saturday, excluding state holidays, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visit 8301 Parklane Road in Columbia.

