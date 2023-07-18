SkyView
Soda City Live: National Hot Dog Month with Chef Corey Laboo

By Steven Fulton
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - July is National Hot Dog Month and Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day!

Chef Corey Laboo with Celebrity Status Catering shares his fan-favorite turkey dogs.

Chef Laboo is also one of the finalists for Chef Carla Hall’s Favorite Chef Competition.

You can vote for Chef Laboo by clicking here.

Click here for more on Chef Laboo.

