Soda City Live: Claim the best seat in the house at Koger Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Koger Center for the Arts in Columbia is working to make watching live productions comfortable and welcoming for all.

The seats are being replaced for the first time in the venue’s 35 years!

Right now, the auditorium is being painted while the new seats are incoming.

There’s a special way for you to put a personal touch on the new seating arrangement!

The Name-A-Seat campaign is happening now and allows you to name a seat in your honor or in honor of a friend, family member, or your company or organization.

Director Nate Terracio says the auditorium’s target date for completed renovations is October 1.

That’s just in time for many exciting events! Click here to name your seat and check out upcoming performances.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.