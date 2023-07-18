SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC pays $200K in jail lawsuit after inmates claim fumes made them pass out

A settlement of more than $200,000 has been reached in a 2016 lawsuit alleging several inmates passed out in Berkeley County because of fumes.
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A settlement of more than $200,000 has been reached in a 2016 lawsuit alleging several inmates passed out in Berkeley County because of fumes.

Twenty-three people who were inmates at the time will now receive payments from the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund, according to court records.

The plaintiffs were all inmates at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center at the time the suit was filed. They claim their showers were leaking two years prior in 2014 and when the detention center tried to fix them, chemical fumes were too much for the inmates.

Jail officials said at the time a product used during routine maintenance caused a respiratory reaction with some inmates, sending some to an area hospital.

The original lawsuit, which named Berkeley County and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, alleged unknown chemicals were used to clean the showers earlier that day. It goes on to say caulk and/or unknown chemicals and substances were applied during repairs. The combination of those chemicals, as well as fans and blow torches used during repairs, spread the fumes all through the inmates’ pod.

The suit states those fumes became unbearable, and several inmates passed out and weren’t let out of their cells, while some were eventually treated by EMS. Court documents alleged inmates were denied follow-up care even after complaining of headaches and dizziness, symptoms they say they didn’t have prior to their showers being repaired and the fumes spreading through the jail.

State documents state the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund paid out a total of $200,100 to 23 people on behalf of Berkeley County in June with each plaintiff receiving $8,700.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Joyner is accused of shooting at an officer in the Stoneridge Drive area.
Columbia police officer hurt, suspect in custody after reports of shots fired
Columbia Police Department (CPD) said officers are investigating a shooting that killed...
Columbia police investigate shooting that left 17-year-old boy dead
Coroner identifies teenager who died after high-speed chase with deputies
Coroner identifies teenager who died after high-speed chase with deputies
Lottery officials said the ticket, sold from the Gaz-Bah at 951 Chestnut Street in Orangeburg...
$2 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Orangeburg County gas station
Mallory Beach
Wrongful death lawsuit of Mallory Beach reaches $15 million settlement