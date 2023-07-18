SkyView
Ron DeSantis to visit Columbia to file 2024 candidacy

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is visiting Columbia on July 18 to file his 2024 candidacy to be a Republican presidential primary.

DeSantis will file his paperwork at the state GOP headquarters and will be the first GOP candidate to do so. However, national polling shows DeSantis is far ahead of most Republicans in the field but trailing former President Donald Trump.

This will be DeSantis’ third time in South Carolina during his campaign. South Carolina is set to hold its GOP presidential primary on February 24, 2024.

