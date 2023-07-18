Road rage crash allegedly sparked by love triangle, sources say

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII/Gray News) - A confrontation about a love triangle allegedly led to a crash that sent one man to the hospital and another to jail, according to those familiar with the incident.

Police in Sherman, Texas, reported the two men, identified as 33-year-old Cody Kuntz and 26-year-old Daniel Blakley, had an altercation on Friday. Daniel Blakley reportedly got into his vehicle and Kuntz took off on his motorcycle.

Police believe Daniel Blakley’s vehicle struck Kuntz’s motorcycle and hit the back of an AutoZone, leaving Kuntz pinned underneath the vehicle.

Daniel Blakley’s wife Amanda Blakley and Kuntz’s girlfriend Kacie Gunter Amuda told KXII the two men had been arguing about a romantic entanglement involving Amanda Blakley and Kuntz.

“It’s a big mess and I understand it’s like crazy, it’s drama,” Amuda said.

Daniel and Amanda Blakley had been together for almost four years, but Amanda Blakley said they have been separated for the past two months. She said it was then that she began a relationship with Kuntz, who was also in a relationship with Amuda.

“We’ve been off and on for eight years,” Amuda said. “We break up for a short period, few days tops, and he always comes home.”

Both women said the altercation happened in the parking lot of a Lowe’s in Sherman, Texas.

“Daniel got out of the car, was in his face, telling him to hit him, everything else. Cody was just standing there,” Amanda Blakley said.

Amanda Blakley said that Daniel Blakley got in his vehicle as Kuntz took off and proceeded to follow him almost a mile down the road.

“No one knew Daniel had it in him to be that angry or do something that stupid,” she said. “I do not know what snapped in him.”

Kuntz was flown to a hospital in Plano, Texas, in critical condition.

Amuda said he has undergone two surgeries, suffered serious internal injuries, and is in a medically induced coma.

“Even though right now he’s looking good and looks like he’s going to pull through, I mean, this man is still on a ventilator, and anything could happen at this point,” Amuda said.

Daniel Blakley was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

He’s being held in the Grayson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.