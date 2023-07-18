Richland County detention officer accused of smuggling contraband into Alvin S. Glenn detention center

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County officials reported an Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officer has been accused of smuggling contraband to an inmate.

An internal investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department determined that detention officer Bianca Canty allegedly received payment in exchange for smuggling contraband into the facility.

Investigators said on July 16, during a routine cell check, a detention officer confiscated a contraband cellphone from a detainee. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department was notified and deputies began an internal investigation.

Officials said Ms. Canty’s actions are a direct violation of policies and standards set forth by Richland County leadership and Canty has been placed on administration leave without pay, pending termination and she has been booked into the facility for Misconduct in Office.

