Richland County Coroner identified inmate discovered at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the inmate who was discovered at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the person as Kevin Gladden, 66, of Columbia.

“We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this incident”, Coroner Rutherford said.

