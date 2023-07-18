Lexington Police Department offers ‘stop the bleed’ and “C.R.A.S.E” classes

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is offering the public a chance to learn how to properly act in the event of a crisis with their free monthly ‘stop the bleed,’ and ‘civilian response to active shooter events,’ training classes.

Officials said ‘stop the bleed,’ is a course that teaches participants actions that can be used to save a life with guidance on the use of tourniquests and wound packing.

‘Civilian response to active shooter events,’ or “C.R.A.S.E” is all about providing strategies, guidance, and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event according to officials.

In 2022, instructors taught life-saving skills to over 1,500 people and the sessions are hosted at the Lexington Police Department from July through September. The next classes are on July 25 and 26.

For more information on the classes, you can visit the Lexington Police Department website.

