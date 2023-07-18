Lexington man arrested for alleged child sexual abuse crimes

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a man in connection with alleged child sex crimes.

Officials said Brantley Walter Clarke, 43, was arrested after investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Clarke. Investigators determined Clarke distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department made the arrest said detectives.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

On July 14, Clarke was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.