Lexington man arrested for alleged child sexual abuse crimes

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a man in connection with...
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a man in connection with alleged child sex crimes.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a man in connection with alleged child sex crimes.

Officials said Brantley Walter Clarke, 43, was arrested after investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Clarke. Investigators determined Clarke distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department made the arrest said detectives.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

On July 14, Clarke was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

