FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat ramps up again this afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hot and hazy today, before humidity and rain chances return by the end of the week.

First Alert Headlines

· Hazy and hot afternoon ahead.

· Humidity begins to increase tomorrow.

· Stray storm chances to end the work week.

· Better chance of rain Saturday.

· Watching Tropical Storm Don.

First Alert Summary

Good morning! After a pleasant start to the work week, the heat will ramp up today. Under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will reach the mid-90s. At times, you’ll notice a haze in our sky. This is due to Canadian wildfire smoke.

Winds will begin to blow from our southwest, which will increase our humidity again. As our moisture increases, rain chances will return to our forecast. Most of us stay dry Wednesday, before spotty, afternoon storms are possible to end the work week. By Saturday, our next cold front drops in. It’ll bring with it our best chance of rain this week and slightly cooler temperatures.

Deep in the Atlantic, Don has strengthened into a Tropical Storm. Thankfully, Don is expected to stay away from the Eastern Seaboard. It’ll likely maintain Tropical Storm status for the next few days.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, hazy and hot. Highs will top out in the mid-90s. “Feels-like” temperatures hover around 103 degrees this afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Temperatures fall into the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Hot and slightly more humid. A stray storm possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-90s. “Feels-like” temperatures as high as 105 degrees.

Thursday: Hot and humid. An isolated storm possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-90s. “Feels-like” temperatures top out around 106 degrees.

Friday: Hot and humid again. One or two storms possible during the afternoon. Highs will hit the mid-90s.

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms throughout the day. A tad cooler, with highs in the upper-80s.

