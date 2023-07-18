Fairfield County 911 call system restored after outage

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - Fairfield County officials said the 911 system has been restored after experiencing difficulties with both 911 and administrative lines.

Around 4:40 p.m. residents in the area had to dial another number to reach someone for emergencies.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.