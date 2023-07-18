SkyView
Fairfield County 911 call system restored after outage

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - Fairfield County officials said the 911 system has been restored after experiencing difficulties with both 911 and administrative lines.

Around 4:40 p.m. residents in the area had to dial another number to reach someone for emergencies.

