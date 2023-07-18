Fairfield County 911 call system experiencing difficulties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fairfield County officials said they are currently experiencing difficulties with both 911 and administrative lines.

Anyone who is not able to reach 911 should call 803-815-4011 for any emergency.

Emergency Management staff are currently working to determine the reason for the outage and to get the system back online.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.