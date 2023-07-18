SkyView
Fairfield County 911 call system experiencing difficulties

Fairfield County officials said they are currently experiencing difficulties with both 911 and...
Fairfield County officials said they are currently experiencing difficulties with both 911 and administrative lines.(MGN)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fairfield County officials said they are currently experiencing difficulties with both 911 and administrative lines.

Anyone who is not able to reach 911 should call 803-815-4011 for any emergency.

Emergency Management staff are currently working to determine the reason for the outage and to get the system back online.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

