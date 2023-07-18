SkyView
Deputy rounds up llama blocking traffic, sheriff’s office says

Using his de-escalation skills and standing just a bit over spitting distance, the sheriff's office said Deputy Paczosa was able to put a leash on the llama and coax it out of the roadway.(King County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SEATTLE, Wash. (Gray News) – Deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office received a call over the weekend to handle an unusual menace to society.

According to the sheriff’s office, a llama was standing in the middle of the road and blocking traffic. A delivery driver was unable to fulfill an order and called authorities to report the llama.

Using his de-escalation skills and standing just a bit over spitting distance, the sheriff’s office said Deputy Paczosa was able to put a leash on the llama and coax it out of the roadway.

Soon after, the sheriff’s office said the communications center received another call from someone reporting their missing llama.

By the end of the day, the incident came full circle. The llama was reunited with its owner and the driver was able to deliver the package.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

