Deputies: Inmate allegedly stacked chairs, climbed through a hole in attempted escape from Richland County detention center

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating an attempted inmate escape at Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.

Security cameras confirmed one inmate was missing and the inmate was accused of stacking chairs and climbing through a hole in the ceiling according to detectives.

Deputies said that just before 3:30 a.m. on July 17, they were notified by jail staff that two inmates had possibly escaped and that staff was conducting a head count.

A perimeter was set up and K9 and drone deputies responded and the inmate was then located inside the building said deputies.

Officials said he was found before escaping. In early July, Richland County deputies captured escaped Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center detainee Charles Meador.

