Columbia police report shots fired, advise public to avoid the area

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police report shots fired at Stoneridge Drive and Greystone Boulevard and advise the public to avoid the area.

Large police presence at intersection of Stoneridge Dr & Greystone. Reports of shots fired. No reported injuries at this time. Avoid area. Media monitor twitter. You will not have access until area is secure. pic.twitter.com/6SgiQ1GmrL — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 18, 2023

There’s a large police presence at the intersection.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

