Carlee’s parents say police are pursuing her abductor

Police said they retraced Carlee Russell’s steps up to her disappearance and found no evidence that someone had followed her. However, her parents insisted a person took their daughter against her will but did not elaborate.
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell in the clothes she was last seen in on the night of July 13(Josheka Mosley)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WTVY) - Carlee Russell’s parents, in a Tuesday morning interview, claimed police are pursuing the abductor of their daughter but declined to discuss additional information about that investigation.

Russell was missing for two days after calling 911 on Thursday night to report a small child walking along a Birmingham metro interstate. She returned home two days later.

“We tried to hug her as best we could, but I had to stand back because she was not in a good state,” Talitha Russell, Carlee’s mother, said during an NBC Today interview.

Police said they retraced Carlee Russell's steps up to her disappearance and found no evidence that someone had followed her. However, her parents insisted a person took their daughter against her will but did not elaborate.

“Anything leading to the case itself, we can’t discuss that,” Talitha Russell said during the interview aired on NBC Wiregrass. “She found her way back to us; however, we can’t discuss the details of that.”

Officers also have not publicly discussed most aspects of their investigation but received no other reports about the child along Interstate 459.

Talitha Russell called rumors about her daughter’s disappearance “hurtful.”

Russell, a 25-year-old nursing student, underwent evaluation after she came home, but doctors soon released her from a Birmingham hospital.

