Camden Police searching for woman who disappeared after release from medical center

By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Camden Police Department is asking the public for help finding a woman who disappeared after her release from the Medical University of South Carolina Kershaw (MUSC Kershaw).

Naomi Ward was last seen on July 15, 2023.

She is around 110 pounds with brown eyes and hair and between 5″3-5″5 in height.

Officials believe she may be driving a 2007 blue Jeep Liberty with North Carolina tags.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Camden Police Department/Det. Brandon Richbourg at 803-425-6035.

