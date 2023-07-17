SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Tugboat sinks, spilling over 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel into Tennessee River

WAFF 48's D'Quan Lee reporting
By Kate Norum, D'Quan Lee and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Authorities say more than 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the Tennessee River after a tugboat sank near the O’Neal Bridge in Florence, Alabama.

WAFF reports it’s not clear exactly when the boat sank, but fuel began washing up on the beaches surrounding McFarland Park around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the boat released between 3,000 and 5,000 gallons of diesel into the water.

George Grabryan, the director for Lauderdale County’s Emergency Management Agency, says they don’t know what caused the boat to sink. For now, he says the focus is on limiting the damage and cleaning up as much of the fuel as possible.

A boom was put in place to try to keep the spill contained.

A fuel spill into the Tennessee River is impacting beaches in Florence, Alabama. Cleanup is now...
A fuel spill into the Tennessee River is impacting beaches in Florence, Alabama. Cleanup is now under way.(Source: Florence Police Department via CNN)

Grabryan says the cleanup will be a long process.

“It takes several days, usually, on something like that because you’ve got to also check downstream to make sure you got any residual picked up that may deposit itself on the shoreline,” he said.

Police closed the beach-area as a precaution. They are urging people to stay out of the water until further notice.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies teenager who died after high-speed chase with deputies
Coroner identifies teenager who died after high-speed chase with deputies
One dead, five teens injured after overnight crash
One dead, five teens injured after overnight crash
Longtime friend and attorney Eric Bland posted the news on Twitter that Leon died at Palmetto...
Midlands restaurant operator Greg Leon dies one week after murder conviction
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Slightly less humid with smoky skies returning for the start of the new week

Latest News

Alabama woman found safe days after calling 911, disappearing
1 ND officer dead, 2 injured when gunman opens fire after traffic accident
Family swept away by floodwaters, Pennsylvania fire chief says
The FBI says 30-year-old Monica De Leon Barba, who was kidnapped in Mexico last November, is...
American kidnapped in Mexico released by captors after 8 months