Teen arrested in connection with shooting at Gable Oaks Apartments

A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with a shooting at Gable Oaks Apartments.(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 16-year-old has been arrested in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this month at an apartment complex.

The teen is accused of shooting 33-year-old Victor D. Glover around 9:30 p.m. on July 9.

Officers believe the teen and the victim met up for a prearranged drug sale at the Gable Oaks Apartments.

Columbia Police Department Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said the teen is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a pistol by a person under the age of eighteen, unlawful carry of a pistol, and armed robbery.

The 16-year-old was taken to the juvenile section of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC).

