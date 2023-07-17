Teen arrested in connection with shooting at Gable Oaks Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 16-year-old has been arrested in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this month at an apartment complex.

The teen is accused of shooting 33-year-old Victor D. Glover around 9:30 p.m. on July 9.

Officers believe the teen and the victim met up for a prearranged drug sale at the Gable Oaks Apartments.

#ColumbiaPDSC Update: A 16-year-old male has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at Gable Oaks Apts last weekend. Here's the news release:https://t.co/SunxWGgA4B pic.twitter.com/K3ELbdoNpx — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 17, 2023

Columbia Police Department Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said the teen is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a pistol by a person under the age of eighteen, unlawful carry of a pistol, and armed robbery.

The 16-year-old was taken to the juvenile section of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC).

