Soda City Living lifestyle show to launch on WIS

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Starting this fall, WIS News 10 is launching a new lifestyle show called ‘Soda City Living’ airing Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. local time.

The 30-minute episode will be an extension of Soda City Live and will highlight the expertise and offerings of local businesses in the Midlands.

Soda City Living will not just be a show, it will be a unique experience. “Give us everything Soda City has to offer,” said booking producer Steven Fulton.

“If you think you have the best business, talk to us, the best food in Soda City, talk to us,” added Fulton.

The show will give a unique perspective of Columbia and surrounding areas. “This is the only place you can find that kind of T.V. We are going into these locations for a visceral experience,” said executive producer Jared Stepp.

Soda City Living launches September 11, 2023, and if you have any suggestions or want to be a part of this awesome opportunity, contact SCL@wistv.com , and follow us on social media @SodaCityLiving.

