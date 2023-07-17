Soda City Live: South Carolina Cinderella Pageant titleholders prepare for trip to Dallas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of 16 South Carolina titleholders is getting ready to hit the road to compete at the International Cinderella Scholarship Pageant in Dallas.

The week-long competition will involve an interview and talent portion and will allow the group to meet contestants from all over the country.

SC Cinderella Woman, Anderson Moore, and SC Cinderella Miss, Jayla Frye, say they’re excited to compete.

They’ve been to the international competition before, and they add they’ve been practicing with coaches in preparation for the week.

The 16 competitors are driving to Dallas and they’re looking for sponsors to help cover the costs.

If you’re interested in donating, find sccinderella19@gmail.com on PayPal.

