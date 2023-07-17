Soda City Live: Screening for Hampton University documentary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Library will be sharing the screening of Hampton University’s new documentary, “Hampton University: One of the Wonders of the World”.

The documentary has already been selected for Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival.

The special screening will focus on the history and impact of Hampton University and will feature a moderated discussion.

The screening will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.

Screening for Hampton University documentary (clear)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.