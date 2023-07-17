SkyView
Soda City Live: Screening for Hampton University documentary

By Steven Fulton
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Library will be sharing the screening of Hampton University’s new documentary, “Hampton University: One of the Wonders of the World”.

The documentary has already been selected for Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival.

The special screening will focus on the history and impact of Hampton University and will feature a moderated discussion.

The screening will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.

