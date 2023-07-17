Soda City Live: Fundraising dinner to raise money for mental health program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Bridges Clubhouse in Cayce is getting ready for a night of fun events on July 26 to raise money for its program benefiting adults who live with mental illnesses.

The night of fundraising includes a spaghetti dinner, a raffle for gift cards and other items, and an auction for big-ticket items including a basketball signed by USC Women’s Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley.

The fundraising event will also feature a dedication ceremony for Graeme’s Garden in honor of a beloved member of Bridges Clubhouse.

Jason Hutto, a mental health clinical counselor at Bridges Clubhouse, says the event will help the organization’s day program for adults.

He says it’s important to host community events that not only raise funds for mental health programs but also raise awareness of mental health assistance that’s available to community members.

