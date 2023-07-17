SkyView
Soda City Live: College and Career Awareness Experience

By Steven Fulton
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents with students headed to the 8th through 12th grade‌ are invited to participate in a College and Career Awareness Event.

The purpose of this event is to help parents and students navigate through college preparation from testing to the application process.

The event will be set up like a career/college fair with several schools and trades present, along with breakout sessions.

College and Career Awareness Experience
College and Career Awareness Experience

The event is free, but registration is required.

