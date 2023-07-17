Soda City Live: College and Career Awareness Experience

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents with students headed to the 8th through 12th grade‌ are invited to participate in a College and Career Awareness Event.

The purpose of this event is to help parents and students navigate through college preparation from testing to the application process.

The event will be set up like a career/college fair with several schools and trades present, along with breakout sessions.

College and Career Awareness Experience (clear)

The event is free, but registration is required.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.